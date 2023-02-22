Vidaila baseball, softball drop games By Joey Martin Feb 22, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia High’s baseball and softball teams dropped away games Tuesday.Vidaalia’s high baseball season got off to historic start as freshman T.J. Williams led off the game in his first at-bat as a Viking with a home run.But errors in the field caught up to the Vikings in a 12-2 loss in Olla. The game was tied at 2-2 with LaSalle batting in the bottom of the fourth when an error scored three runs for LaSalle.Jake Spears of Vidalia hit a towering home run in the third inning.Gage Cupstid allowed three hits and struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings. “Gage was a man among boys on the mound,” said Vidalia coach Seth Thompson. “Every at-bat they had was competitive.”Spears led Vidalia with two hits.Vidalia hosts Central Private on Friday.In the softball contest, Harrisonburg scored six runs in the fourth inning on its way to an 11-4 win over the Lady Vikings.Madeline Foley led the Lady Vikings with three hits in four at-bats.The Lady Vikings host Monterey Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports History Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library holding LDW services Feb 16, 2023 Concordia Parish Library will be hosting the Louisiana Department of Health and Beta Land Se… Read moreLibrary holding LDW services Library hosts 'Rose Cultivating Basics' Feb. 23 Feb 16, 2023 Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Vidalia Library on Thursday, February … Read moreLibrary hosts 'Rose Cultivating Basics' Feb. 23 DCS Feb 16, 2023 Delta Charter students recently competed in the District Literary Rally at Louisiana Christi… Read moreDCS
