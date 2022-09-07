Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
In a game cut short because of extracurricular activity on the field, Vidalia High opened its season with a 46-0 win over Sicily Island in Sicily Island.
The game was called with 10 minutes remaining because of constant brief skirmishes.
“We really weren’t able to get a lot out of it because there was a running clock in the second quarter, and then the game was called in the fourth quarter,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris, who could not comment on officiating for fear of retribution.
Norris did send in a tape to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association official supervisor.
“There was a lot of frustration out there,” said Sicily Island head coach Curtis Shavers. “There was a lot of talking. I can’t hear what’s going on on the field. It is what it is.”
Vidalia senior quarterback Sema’j Hayes was 8-of-11 for 191 yards and three touchdowns.
Hayes passed for two two-point conversions and ran in another. He finished with 40 yards on the ground.
Jalin Moody rushed for 70 yards.
Brenden McMillan caught two touchdown passes, while Kaden Trahern and Zion Buck had a TD reception each.
Buck had 64 receiving yards on the night.
“Our defense was outstanding, shutting them out and recovering two fumbles,” Norris said.
“We just wore down,” Shavers said. “We’re not in shape. We just have to regroup.”
Vidalia hosts Cedar Creek Friday, while Sicily Island hosts LaSalle.
