Vidalia’s 12-under Little League All-Stars captured the district title on its home field with a 5-1 win over Avoyelles June 23 at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.
Vidalia went undefeated in the tournament.
Avoyelles eliminated Lafayette on June 22 to reach the finals, having to beat Vidalia twice.
Vidalia advances to the Louisiana Little League State Tournament in Lafayette beginning July 10.
Vidalia will face Bossier on July 10 at 2 p.m. in Broussard in its first game at the state tournament.
Vidalia will face the winner or loser of the Avoyelles-Jackson Parish game July 10 at 6 p.m.
Other teams in the tournament are Eastbank, Moss Bluff and Lake Charles.
Molly Shirley tossed a no-hitter for Vidalia, striking out 13.
Ryleigh King doubled in two runs. Kinsley LeBlanc, Shirley and Chloe McGlothin each singled.
Other teams competing in the Little League state tournament
Vidalia’s coach-pitch and 10-under softball teams will also be competing in the state tournament beginning next week.
Vidalia’s Coach-pitch All-Stars face Lake Charles July 9 at 8 p.m.
Other teams in coach-pitch are Avoyelles, Jackson Parish, Shreveport and Lake Charles.
Vidalia’s 10-under team faces Sterlington July 9 at 6 p.m.
Other 10-under teams are SPAR, Marksville, Lake Charles and Shreveport.
The winners advance to the Southwestern Regionals in Waco, Texas beginning July 25.
