Vidalia 16-under team goes 2-2 By Joey Martin Jul 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Vidalia 16-under Little League Softball All-Stars finished 2-2 at the Little League Regional Tournament in Alexandria. Vidalia blanked New Mexico 10-0 in its second game as Briana King allowed two hits and struck out 10.King, Madeline Foley and Rami Burks had two hits each. Allie Atwood walked twice. King allowed one hit and struck out 10 in a 17-1 win over Colorado in the first game of the tournament.Foley and Allie Atwood had two hits each. Kayven Atwood also singled. Rami Burks and Allie Leblanc walked twice. Vidalia fell to Texas West 13-0 early Tuesday before being eliminated by New Mexico 8-6 Tuesday night.Rami Burks and Madeline Foley led Vidalia at the plate.In the second game, New Mexico scored all eight of its runs in the second inning.Kayven Atwood and Lacie Keith led Vidalia with two hits each, while Hallie Weatherly also singled.Pyper Brown walked twice, while Allie Leblanc and Briana King walked once each. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Little League Burk Madeline Foley Baseball Sport Briana King Allie Leblanc Kayven Atwood Tournament Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library to host 'Canning What You Grow' program Jul 14, 2022 Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Vidalia Library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursd… Read more Golden Broom Jul 14, 2022 Budget Build Lumber and Supply, Inc. was awarded the Golden Broom for the month of July by t… Read more VGC Yard of Month Jul 14, 2022 THE VIDALIA GARDEN CLUB recognized the Myrtle Street home of Donna Herndon with Yard of the … Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Morning Drive releases Ouachita's Legends of the FallIMPACT PLAYER: Wossman's Woods uses speed to get on college radarIMPACT PLAYER: OCS' Hogan looking to surprise in 2022Monroe man arrested for allegedly selling marijuana, Ecstasy out of his businessFemale body recovered near JonesvilleSt. Frederick's highly decorated Marsala signs with Baton Rouge CCSales will miss customers the mostMonroe woman accused of theft from WalmartParish school system employees receive raiseOCS' Fitzhugh honored as Louisiana track & field coach of the year Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Commented2021 Mr. Football stats inflated in postseason award discussions (1)Former Rebel standouts relish one last opportunity to play together at ULM (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.