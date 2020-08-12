The Vidalia 16-under Little League All-Stars captured the Louisiana Little League state championship in Vidalia Sunday, defeating Lake Charles American 8-5 in the championship game.
Vidalia's 14-under team lost to Jackson Parish 20-0 in the championship game.
Vidalia's Little League T-Ball All-Stars and 7-8 All-Stars finished second.
Vidalia 9-10 All-Stars played two games.
In the past, the state Little League champion advanced to regionals in New Mexico, but because of Covid-19 there is no regional tournament.
Vidalia's 16-under team defeated Lake Charles National 17-0 on Friday night.
Vidalia defeated Lake Charles American 5-3 Sunday morning before defeating the Lake Charles team 8-5 in the finals.
"We started practicing about two weeks ago," said Vidalia coach Jeannie Beach. "The girls showed up and worked hard. They were a fun group to work with. They showed up ready to play every game."
Becca Cowan and MaKenzy Hawley pitched for Vidalia.
Cowan pitched 14 innings on Sunday.
Other members of the championship team are Allie Lipsey, Briana King, Maddy Green, Tiara Jefferson, Kirstin Grove, Rami Burk, Jaden Boydstun, Hannah Hitt, Sophie Cooper, Maddi White and Sydney Burns. Assisting Beach were Will Cowan, Eddie Beach and Milah McGraw.
