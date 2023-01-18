Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Seth Thompson returns for his second season as baseball coach at Vidalia High, returning his top four players.
Which was about a third of the number of players he had out at one time last year.
“We had 23 come out this year, so we’re excited about the good turnout,’ said Thompson
More importantly, Thompson said the players are showing up with great attitudes.
“Everything is already running so much smoother,” Thompson said. “The returning players know what to expect, and have a knowledge of what I am trying to teach them. There’s a lot more fire and a lot more excitement.”
Vidalia High ended last season on a high note, sweeping Rayville in a doubleheader.
The Vikings ended their season at 5-20, finishing at No. 39 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Injuries to his pitchers had Thompson relying on players who had never pitched before.
“We’ve got a handful of arms this year,” Thompson said.
Starting senior pitcher Jake Spears was hampered by an injury last season.
Junior Gage Cupstid and senior Luke Williamson will also be heavily counted on for mound work.
“I expect quality starts from Jake and Luke,” Thompson said. “Any time they are pitching, we have a good chance to win.”
Junior Gabe Rushing also had an all-star season last year.
Spears batted .429 with nine RBIs and walked 25 times.
Williamson batted .400 with a home run, driving in 19 runs and walking 11 times.
Rushing hit .322 with a home run, driving in 20 runs.
Cupstid batted .297 with 16 RBIs and walked six times. He was also 3-6 on the mound.
Thompson is also expecting freshman T.J. Williamson to contribute right away.
“Last year we weren’t even able to have intra-squad games,” Thompson said. “So it’s exciting to see the excitement back.”
Vidalia opens its season on Febuary 21 with a game at LaSalle. The Vikings host Central Private on February 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.