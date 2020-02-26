Vidalia High School head baseball coach Michael Norris will turn over the reins after this season after being named Viking head football coach earlier this year.
“It’s going to be emotional, but it would be a lot tougher if I were going off somewhere else,” Norris said. “I will still be around here and will still be helping Jake (Brumfield) and Nicholas (Kennedy) out. “This is my fourth year and we are getting the program back to where we want it.”
The Vikings finished 15-11 last season, falling to Rosepine 12-9 in a first round playoff contest.
Vidalia, which lost its top pitcher, Peyton Fort, to an ACL and MCL injury last year, was the No. 15 seed in Class 2A.
“We underachieved last year, so we need to overachieve this year,” Norris said.
Norris will be counting on senior C.J. Chatman offensively.
Chatman, a 5-11, 235-pound first baseman, made the roster for and was the starting first baseman for the Maroon team at the Perfect Games Prospect Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.
As a junior on the Vikings’ baseball team, Chatman finished with a .449 batting average.
Other seniors include Brandon Bozeman and Trey Johnson.
Fort was 3-0 with a 3.39 earned run average and .357 batting average before injuring his knee.
Bozeman, junior Brett Walsworth and Luke Williamson will also see time on the mound.
Johnson will start at third base, but play catcher when Walsworth in pitching.
Walsworth batted .508 last season.
Other returning players include Sam Harp and sophomore Xander Harveston.
“We’re looking to have a good year,” Norris said.
The Viking baseball tam has been aided by two batting cages being constructed in the old industrial arts building.
“The community support the last two years has been phenomenal,” Norris said.
