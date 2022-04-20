Vidalia High’s football team begins its quest to post its first winning season since 2018 as the Vikings open spring practice Monday,
“Techniques, fundamentals and culture,” Viking head football coach Michael Norris said of what will be covered over two weeks.
Vidalia finished 2-8 last year, having to forfeit games against Jonesboro-Hodge and LaSalle because of COVID.
The Vikings went 1-4 in 2020 when the season was cut short because of COVID.
“We lost six games over the last two years that were winnable games due to COVID,” Norris said.
Vidalia went 3-7 in 2019.
In 2018, the Vikings finished 9-4, falling to Many in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
“We’re going to have the highest number of seniors on the team since 2018,” Morris said. “We’ve got a good group of seniors, and they are showing great leadership.”
Norris said he expects 45 out for football.
“We will be disrupted a bit by baseball and track, but for the most part we’ll have everyone together,” Norris said. “We want to try and clean up some stuff from last year and introduce high school football to our 12 or 13 eighth-graders.”
Vidalia will host East Feliciana May 7 at 5 p.m. in a spring game to conclude workouts until the summer.
Ferriday High was expected to name a head football coach this week.
Five applicants intervewed for the job last week.
Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said he will not have spring drills, opting to start a week earlier in the summer.
“We’ve just got so many playing baseball, and involved in other things that we can’t really have a productive spring,” he said.
