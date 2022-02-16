Vidalia High’s boys improved their playoff chances as the Vikings defeated West Feliciana 67-61 in St. Francisville Tuesday.

The Vikings, who were siting at No. 35 in Class 2A, outscored the Saints 15-13 in the second quarter, and 18-10 in the third period.

West Feliciana outscored Vidalia 28-24 in a wild fourth quarter.

Trenton Davis led the Vikings with 29 points.

Sema’J Hayes added 13 and Mark Perkins 11.

Vidalia ends its regular season Friday at Jena.

The boys bracket will be released Monday. The top 32 teams make the playoffs.

Delta Charter falls

Delta Charter’s boys basketball team fell to Block 48-41 in Jonesville Tuesday.

The Storm were ranked at No. 15 in Class 1A going into the contest.

Amorian Grey led Delta Charter with 15 points. Ronald Ellis Jr., scored 12.

Delta Charter hosts Sicily Island Friday in its final regular season game.

