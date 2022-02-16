Vidalia boys defeat West Feliciana Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vidalia High’s boys improved their playoff chances as the Vikings defeated West Feliciana 67-61 in St. Francisville Tuesday.The Vikings, who were siting at No. 35 in Class 2A, outscored the Saints 15-13 in the second quarter, and 18-10 in the third period.West Feliciana outscored Vidalia 28-24 in a wild fourth quarter. Trenton Davis led the Vikings with 29 points.Sema’J Hayes added 13 and Mark Perkins 11.Vidalia ends its regular season Friday at Jena. The boys bracket will be released Monday. The top 32 teams make the playoffs.Delta Charter fallsDelta Charter’s boys basketball team fell to Block 48-41 in Jonesville Tuesday.The Storm were ranked at No. 15 in Class 1A going into the contest.Amorian Grey led Delta Charter with 15 points. Ronald Ellis Jr., scored 12.Delta Charter hosts Sicily Island Friday in its final regular season game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library processing books daily 23 min ago At the Concordia Parish Library, we are receiving and processing books daily. These title… Read more Event to show ag appreciation Feb 9, 2022 Frogmore Ag Appreciation Day is scheduled for Feb 12 on the grounds Tanner & Co. located… Read more +2 Two concerts offered in Concordia Feb 9, 2022 Two big music events are slated for the Miss-Lou Saturday as DeanZ will present The Ultimate… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman arrested for smuggling drugs to prisonWest Monroe's Butler, Fraley rise through MMA ranksWest Monroe to sell hotel property for $556kResidents request realignment of Wallace Dean RoadSt. Frederick's Neal signs with Crown CollegeParents group questions Ouachita Parish School Board transparencyLHSAA pairings released for girls hoopsOCS, Neville soccer clubs make semifinal pushOak Grove man arrested for pointing gun at children in River Oaks parkWest Monroe woman accused of carrying gun at Lenwil Elementary Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor: The loss of good friends (1)Split championships remain after 5A vote (1)
