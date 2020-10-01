Vidalia High cancelled its first two games after a player tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday.
The Vikings were scheduled to open their season at West Ouachita Friday.
Vidalia's game at Caldwell on October 9 has also been cancelled.
Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley said those who have purchased tickets can call the school at 318-336-6231 and set up an appointment for a refund.
"We had a football player test positive and after we evaluated everyone we found he had been in contact with about 10 players," Cooley said. "So they are being quarantined for two weeks. We hate this happened, but we have been following all the guidelines."
Vidaila will now open its season on October 16 at home against Rayville. That game will be the Vikings' Homecoming.
Michael Norris was scheduled to make his head coaching debut for Vidalia High's football team against West Ouachita.
"It's just horrible," Norris said. "I hate it so much for our players."
"I told Mike we may need to treat this year as a redshirt year," Cooley said.
West Ouachita coach Matt Middleton told Jake Martin of the Ouachita Citizen that the Chiefs have scheduled a game with Bastrop Friday.
Vidalia High's first game will be October 16 at home against Rayville. It will be Homecoming and Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.