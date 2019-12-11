Vidalia High and Delta Charter split a pair of games at the Tensas Tournament Thursday in Newellton.
Delta Charter's boys defeated Vidalia 73-53.
Delta Charter led 20-13 after one period and 37-27 at halftime.
Ny'Kel Brooks, who suffered a loss in his family the day before led Delta Charter with 24 points. Christian Wright added 22 and Trace Miller 18.
"You can't see a man's heart and you don't know his story," said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. "This game was dedicated to 'Nike.' I've never been more proud of a group of young men than I was at the end of this game."
Vidaila was led by Christian Wright with 22. Rayjay Ransom added 13.
"We just have to learn from it," said Vidalia head coach Robert Sanders.
Vidalia's girls defeated Delta Charter 63-26.
The Lady Vikings led 15-6 in the first quarter and 20-2 in the third period.
"The girls are learning from each game," said first-year Vidalia coach Tema Larry. "We're building teamwork and I am excited with our start., We just have to keep working hard."
Jada Poole led Vidalia with 20 points, while Keniya Lutcher added 15.
Cloi Cummings led Delta Charter with 17.
"They came out more aggressive, more physical and ready to play," said Delta Charter head coach Ron Ellis. "We have to certainly play a lot better than what we are now."
Delta Charter's girls fell to Franklin Parish 54-37.
Vidalia's boys fell fell to Tensas 71-48 on Friday.
Ransom led Vidalia with 21 points, while Curtis Washington added 10.
"We played much better," said Vidalia coach Robert Sanders. "We're slowly putting our system in and the guys are responding."
Vidalia defeated Sicily Island 63-53 Saturday.
Ransom led Vidalia with 21 points. Wright added 15 and Washington 12.
Delta Charter's boys fell to Franklin Parish 76-39 Saturday. Franklin Parish led 20-12 after one period and 38-19 at halftime.
The Storm boys fell to Sicily Island 66-58 Friday.
Vidalia's girls fell to Tensas 57-49 Thursday.
Jemiya Smith led Vidalia with 19 points, while Kiya Waashington added 10.
Vidaila's girls finished tournament play with a 52-15 win over Sicily Island.
Lutcher led the Lady Vikings with 14 points. Smith added 13.
Vidalia's Friday home game with Sicily Island has been moved to Thursday because of Ferriday playing in the Class 2A state football championship game in New Orleans. School has been dismissed for Friday.
