Vidalia High and Delta Charter football teams hit the long roads Friday for first-round playoff games.
Vidalia, ranked No. 20 in Division III Non-Select, travels to No. 13 Loreauville, while Delta Charter, ranked No. 21, has a playoff game at Franklin to take on No, 12 Hanson Memorial.
Loreauville finished 6-4 on the season, falling to Ascension Episcopal before winning its last two games against Catholic-New Iberia and Delcambre.
Vidalia head coach Michael Norris led the Vikings to the playoffs in his first year two years ago, but the Vikings missed out on the playoffs last year.
“It’s another chance to play a game and a chance to prove ourselves,” Norris said of the first-roping contest with Loreauville. “I think when you finish in the 17-to-21 range, you have a legitimate shot of pulling off an upset in the first round. If we would have beaten Ferriday, we could have been 11 or 12. One game like that can make or break you.”
Loreauville advanced to the second round last year, falling to Franklin 16-14.
“They are a typical south Louisiana team,” Norris said. “They run the ball a lot, are athletic and are where they are supposed to be on defense. They have a solid run game with a really good running back (Evan Simon). The quarterback (Hayden Benoit) does a good job of running their offense. I do think we match up well. Our kids are excited to play.”
Hansoon Memorial finished its season at 8-2, with its only losses coming to Central Catholic and Vermilion Catholic.
“Their offense reminds me a lot of Glenbrook the way they are able to execute,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “They run and pass the ball well, and they have a kid (Eugene Foulcard) who is a really good player. Their quarterback does a good job of executing their offense. Their defense reminds me of Delhi Charter the way they stunt and fly to the football. We are going to have to strap in on to win.”
Delta Charter received a first-round bye in Class A last year before falling to Basile.
“It doesn’t matter where you are in the playoffs, you have to be in it to win it,” Wheeler said.
