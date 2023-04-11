Vidalia High senior Chris Brooks soared 6 feet, 1 inch in the high jump, while Delta Charter sophomore Roniya Ellis leaped a personal best 4 feet, 10 inches as both won the high jump at the Mangham Invitational April 4 in Mangham.
Vidalia junior Madison Jackson continued collecting gold by winning the 100-hurdles in 16.40, captured the 300-hurdles at 48.68 and was fifth in the 200-dash at 29.22.
The meet was moved up a day due to inclement weather expected April 5.
In the most anticipated event of the day, Vidalia High senior Jalin Moody came in second to Class 4A Wossman senior Johnny Woods by .03 seconds.
Woods finished with a time of 11.12, while Moody was second at 11.15.
Chris Brooks placed 12th in the 100-dash at 12.18, while Jaydon Griffin of Delta Charter was 26th at 12.98.
Woods and Moody were 1-2 in the 200-dash, with Woods running a 22.46 and Moody a 22.59.Louis Jordan was 10th at 24.83.
Griffin finished 20th at 26.90.
Vidalia’s Marc Perkins placed second in the 400-dash at 54.18.
Perkins was fifth in the 800-run at 2:18.03
Delta Charter freshman Harlem Gilmore was ninth at 1:00.42, while teammate Jeremiah Nelson was 20th at 1:06.02.
Vidalia’s Brenden McMillan was 24th at 1:19.80.
In the 110-hurdles, Vidalia’s Sema’J Hayes was sixth at 1.07, while teammate Kabari Davis was 13th at 19.57.
Davis placed ninth in the 300-hurdles at 48.22.
Hayes placed second in the 300-hurdles at 45.08.
Ronald Ellis Jr., of Delta Charter placed 15th in the 110-hurdles at 19.99.
Vidalia freshman Elmari Lewis was seventh in the long jump at 20 feet, 2 inches. Teammate Louis Jordan was 16th at 17 feet, 8.5 inches.
Vidalia’s 400-meter relay team of Moody, Brooks, Joran and McMillan placed sixth at 45.22.
The Vikings’ 800-relay team of Perkins, Jamari Jefferson, Addison Thomas and Jacoby Wiliams placed sixth at 1:35.47.
Vidalia’s 3200-relay team Perkins, Jamari Jefferson, Addison Thomas and Jacoby Wiliams placed ninth at 11:08.
Delta Charter’s Jalen Ivy placed 10th in the discus at 88 feet, 6 inches. Kabari Davis of Vidalia was 19th a 82 feet, 7.5 inches.
Delta Charter’s Makai Johnson was 24th in the discus at 76 feet, 1.5 inches. Larry Wilson of Vidalia placed 28th at 61 feet, 11 inches.
In the javelin, Tyson Davis of Vidalia was 12th at 104 feet, 6.5 inches.
Davis placed 20th in the shot put at 33 feet, 4 inches.
Titus Harrell was 15th in the javelin, while Clay Roberson placed 18th at 88 feet, 3 inches.
Aidan Ferguson was 23rd in the shot put at 32 feet, 3 inches., while teammate Noah Skipper was 25th at 31 feet, 6 inches. George Williams of Vidalia was 30th at 19 feet.
In other girls competition, Vidalia’s Chesney Williams placed seventh in the 100-dash at 13.72, and was eighth in the 100-hurdles at 19.82.
Delta Charter’s Chyann Lee placed 10th in the 100-dash at 14.46. Teammate Mady Grover was 13th at 14.64.
Grover placed third in the triple jump at 33 feet, 7 inches.
Grover placed 10th in the 200-dash at 30.52, while Lee was 16th at 31.99
Vidalia’s Sarah Freeman was 10th in the 400-dash at 1:14.51, and 11th in the long jump at 13 feet, 2 inches..
Vidalia’s Kiara Washington was fifth in the high jump at 4 feet, 4 inches, while Chesney Williams placed ninth at 4 feet, 4 inches.
Washington placed 16th in the long jump at 12 feet, 5.5 inches.
In the javelin, Vidalia’s Morgan Wyatt was eighth at 66 feet, 10 inches.
Delta Charter’s Sydney Sharp was ninth at 64 feet, 3 inches.
Delta Charter’s Kenzeria Glasper was 13th in the discuss at 61 feet, 9 inches.
Glasper placed 14th in the shot put at 23 feet, 10 inches. Kenadi Hargrave was 17th at 23 feet, 4 inches.
Kenadi Hargrave of Delta Charter placed 24th in the discus at 39 feet.
