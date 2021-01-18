This is the fourth of 22 stories counting down the top 22 games in Robert Sanders career as head boys basketball coach at Vidalia High.
Sanders retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Sanders began coaching at Vidalia in 1991 and compiled a 476-336, advancing to the state championship game in 2009 before leading the Vikings to the Class 3A state championship in 2010.
At No. 19 is Vidalia’s dominating win over Natchez High in Vidalia.
The game was originally scheduled for December 18, 2009 in Vidalia, but a personal tragedy involving a Vidalia High student moved the game to December 22.
“Fred Butcher (Natchez principal) wanted to move that game to Natchez, but we didn’t want to do that,” Sanders said.
“That was a real tough thing for our school to deal with,” Dixon said of the tragedy. “Everyone was real sad and heartbroken. But we had to block that out when it came time to play. Basketball was always a kind of stress relief for me anyway.”
The Vikings gave Sanders an early Christmas present with a 75-56 win over the Bulldogs - the largest margin of victory ever for a Vidalia team over a Natchez squad.
“I remember our press gave them a lot of trouble on our home court,” Sanders said
Vidalia’s Torrey Dixon scored 28 points, most on put-back shots, while Gary Stewart added 25, with only three coming from three-point line as the taller Vikings dominated in the paint.
“That was the first time our team played Natchez,” Dixon said. “I realized there was a mismatch and we attacked the middle. I realized nobody could stop me on their team.”
Vidalia jumped out to an early 24-15 lead.
A court-long pass from Stewart to Dixon above the rim at the buzzer gave the Vikings a 39-29 advantage.
“I remember Torrey being unstoppable that game,” Stewart said. “When we were both clicking we were hard to stop. We were very hyped up for that game because every time we had tried to play Natchez before something would happen. But to be honest, that game felt too easy.”
Vidalia junior Quartrell Thomas finished in double figures in assists against the Bulldogs.
“Having Gary and Torrey on the team made things easy,” Thomas said. “I knew if I was going to miss a shot Torrey would be underneath rebounding and putting it back in.”
Stewart, who went on to play basketball at Northwestern State, is now the head boys basketball coach at Alexandria Magnet School and assists with football.
Dixon, who recently received an award from Honda for Outstanding Performance for his work at a Gonzales auto dealership, said the win was big in proving a point to Natchez players and fans.
Dixon attended Baton Rouge Community College and was trying out for LSU on a Saturday when he fell to the court and was found to have a heart condition. He had to give up competitive ball.
“Natchez seemed to always look past us at Ferriday,” Dixon said. “We were the softer bunch. We still see some of those guys and I think they realized we were not so soft after all. We can tell them we were the best on that night.”
Thomas, who runs his own carpentry and cement business in Vidalia, said it never bothered him not to get the same recognition as Stewart and Dixon.
“I know who I was,” Thomas said. “And my teammates the part I played.”
Vidalia would go on to defeat Carroll in the Class 3A state championship game in March in Lafayette.
