Vidalia High dropped a couple of close games to Block Thursday in Vidalia in the season openers for both teams.
With the score tied 71-71. Vidalia’s boys had the ball with seven seconds remaining.
But an errant pass went to Block, who went the length of the floor to score the winning basket.
“There was a breakdown on the out of bounds play,” said Vidaiia boys coach Robert Sanders. “We have to learn from those types of situations and move on.”
RayJay Ransom led Vidalia with 42 points.
Christian Wright added 12.
The two teams exchanged the lead several times.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Sanders said.
The Lady Vikings fell to Block, 46-41.
It was the first game for Vidaila Lady Viking coach Tema Larry.
“We lost, but we were not defeated,” Larry said. “The girls played real hard. We just made a few mistakes. But they hustled and they will learn from it. We also missed too many shots.”
Vidalia will compete in the Tensas Tournament December 5-7.
Vidalia will play Delta Charter Thursday, Tensas Friday and Sicily Island on Saturday.
