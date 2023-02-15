Vidalia drops two to Madison By Joey Martin Feb 15, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia High dropped a pair of games Friday in Tallulah as the Vikings and Lady Vikings fell to Madison Parish.Vidalia’s boys fell 59-50, dropping their fourth game in a row.“We actually played well,” said Vidalia coach Damus Smith, “We’ve been in most of the games we’ve lost.” Chris Brooks led Vidalia with 16 points, while Louis Jordan added eight.Vidalia is currently No. 28 in Division III non-select.The top 28 advance to the playoffs.Smith cancelled Vidalia’s game with Tensas Tuesday.“We both thought it would hurt us more than help us in the rankings,” Smith said. The bracket will be released Monday.The Lady Vikings ended their season with a 53-33 loss to the Lady Jaguars.Kiara Washington led the Lady Vikings with 19 points.Vidalia’s girls end their season at 9-16 after going winless last season.“I believe we progressed each game,” said Lady Viking head coach Flora McKnight. “We plan on getting ready for the playoffs at this time next year.”No. 1 seed Rosepine and No. 2 seed Amite both received first-round byes, along wtih No. 3 seed Springfield and No. 4 seed French Settlement.Madison is ranked No. 23 and travels to No. 10 Bogalusa.The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond Marh 2-3. The boys finals are in Lake Charles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports History Games And Toys Mathematics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Promise to mother leads to Vidalia Mardi Gras parade 2 hrs ago Growing up in New Orleans, Casandra Lynch and her mother, Ellen Anderson, loved the Mardi Gr… Read morePromise to mother leads to Vidalia Mardi Gras parade Vidalia Upper to host book fair 2 hrs ago Vidalia Upper Elementary School opens its annual Book Fair Feb. 27 thru March 3, 2023. Read moreVidalia Upper to host book fair Ministers fellowship slated Feb 8, 2023 Bethel Church will host a Ministers Fellowship at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Guest speak wil… Read moreMinisters fellowship slated
