The Vidalia Vikings proved they deserved to be in the playoffs, losing a hard-fought Class 2A first-round playoff contest 28-16 to No. 4 St. Helena in Gillsburg Friday.
St. Helena advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2018, played for a state championship in 2017 and advanced to the semifinals in 2016.
The Vikings, who posted one win, were the No. 29 seed.
"Our guys played hard," said first-year Viking coach Michael Norris.
St. Helena converted on a third-and-15 to set up one score.
"They ran a fade up the sideline and our guy had it well covered, but misplayed the ball and their guy made a good play on it," Norris said. "Then they hit a 50-yard screen pass that we didn't defend. Otherwise we played with them."
Sema'j Hayes threw a 20-yard TD pass to Brett Walsworth. Chris Brooks added a touchdown run and Hayes and Nickaloes Banks added conversion runs.
The Vikings finished 1-5, having to cancel its first two games against Sicily Island and Block when the season was pushed back, and then having to cancel its first two games against West Ouachita and Caldwell because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The Vikings' final game against Bossier was also canceled. That game was scheduled late after Delhi Charter canceled.
"It was a heckuva first year," Norris said. "It was definitely different. But our mantra all year was to show up every day and deal with any adversity."
The Vikings lone win came against Madison.
"That win gave us a lot of confidence," Norris said. "That's what we needed. Our mantra all year has been keep showing up and don't stress over things you can't control. Ever since day one they showed up and practiced hard. We had more guys join our team during the season than we had leave."
The game was the final for seniors Christian Davis, Walsworth, R’Kyrin McMillan, and Daniel Hartwell.
"I can't say enough about our seniors," Norris said. "They had half their season taken away but kept showing up with great attitudes. That's a true testament of the character these guys displayed all year."
St. Helena hosts Bunkie Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.