Vidalia High ran into a buzzsaw in the first round of the Division III Non-Select playoffs as the Vikings fell to Loreauville 50-6 Friday in Loreauville.
“They are a good football team,” Vidalia coach Michael Norris said of the Tigers. “They are coached well, and the atmosphere was amazing, from the guy who parked cars, to persons in the concession stands. Everybody has bought into that program.”
The Tigers’ rushing game overwhelmed Vidalia. Maddox Savoy rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to push the Tigers into the regional round.
“Their offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage,” Norris said.
Loreauville’s defense collected a safety early in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 36-0 halftime lead.
“Their defense is in the right place at the right time,” Norris said.
Vidalia’s only score came on a 56-yard pass from Sema’J Hayes to Chris Brooks.
Loreauville (7-4) advanced to the regional round and will face No. 4 seed St. James Friday. S. James was one of four teams to receive a first-round bye.
Vidalia finished its season with an overall record of 6-5.
“Our seniors were able to go out with a winning record, and experience a playoff game with a great atmosphere” Norris said. “This group was a great group to be around all season long. They never missed a workout, and even wanted extra workouts. Our seniors set the bar, and it’s up to our underclassmen to live up to it or exceed it.”
