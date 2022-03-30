Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
When a baseball team scores 24 runs you have to feel good about your chances of winning.
That was not the case Friday for the Vidalia High baseball team as the Vikings fell to Delhi Charter 28-24 at Recreation District No. 3 Complex.
‘“That the craziest high school baseball game I have ever been a part of,” said first-year Vidalia head coach Seth Thompson, a former All-Parish Player of the Year at Vidalia. “It was insane. I’ve never been part of a team that scored 24 runs against a team like that which will win our district, or part of a team that gave up 28 runs, even in little boys travel ball.”
Luke Williamson led Vidalia at the plate with five hits in seven at-bats.
Jake Spears finished 2-of-3 at the plate, drawng four walks.
Gabe Rushing and Matthew Havard had two hits each.
Delhi Charter scored seven runs in the bottom of the first in a 13-9 win over Vidalia in Delhi.
The Vikings committed nine errors in the game, five in the first inning.
“This was actually the most impressed I’ve been with this team this year,” said first-year Vidalia coach Seth Thompson. “Before we would have quit after that first inning, but they kept battling, and should have won this game. We’ve faced a lot of mental adversity this year. But I was proud of the tonight.
Tyrin Jordan and Gage Cupstid both doubled and singled.
Clay Watts and Braden Goldman had two singles each.
Vidalia fell to Buckeye 18-5 Monday in Vidalia as the Panthers broke the game open over the last two innings.
The Vikings also led the contest 5-4 in the fifth inning.
“We just ran out of pitching,” Thompson said. “Our lack of depth and inexperience showed. But the last time we played Buckeye they scored 20 runs in the first inning, and that was it. They knew they were in a game Monday. Our guys have lacked confidence and have waited for something bad to happen, but we are slowly getting out of that.”
Gage Cupstid and Gabe Rushing had two hits each. Tyrin Jordan doubled, while Jake Spears singled, walked and was hit by a pitch.
Vidalia hosts University Academy of Alexandria Friday.
University is led by Trey Barnes, who played baseball with Thompson at Vidalia and at Louisiana College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.