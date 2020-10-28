General Trass scored 28 first quarter points in the second quarter and cruised to a 52-0 win over Vidalia Friday in Lake Providence Friday.
“Our young guys are making a lot of mistakes, and our older guys are making a lot of young guys’ mistakes,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “On defense, we have eight or nine guys doing their jobs. It was 0-0 at the end of the first quarter. Our guys played hard. But we still have to show more heart.”
General Trass quarterback Wydett Williams completed 14-of-21 passes for 222 yards with an interception.
Wiltavian Jones rushed 12 times for 108 yards with three touchdowns.
Zion Buck had the interception for the Vikings, who dropped to 0-2.
Vidalia, which had its first two games cancelled by Covid-19, hosts Ferriday Friday.
