Vidalia High saw its season come to an end where many more dreams have died as the Vikings fell to No. 2 Many 59-0 in Many Friday.
The Vikings defeated Delhi Charter in their final regular season game to jump from No. 36 to No. 31.
The win was career win No. 100 for Many coach Jess Curtis.
Many won a state championship in 2014 and was state runner-up in 2013. The Tigers reached the semifinals in 2016, 2017 and last year.
Vidalia ends its year under first-year coach Rob Faircloth at 3-8.
Special team woes were once again a factor for the Vikings, who fumbled the opening kickoff which led to a touchdown run by Terrance Williams.
Williams rushed for more than 100 yards in Many’s 35-0 playoff win against Vidalia last year in the quarterfinals.
The Vikings moved the ball inside the red zone four times early in the contest, but were unable to capitalize, having a touchdown called back.
“We moved the ball, but they moved the ball a lot better,” Faircloth said.
Faircloth took over as head coach just before the season started when the LHSAA ruled Dee Faircloth could not coach because he was a retired coach. They later changed that the day before the season-opener to saying if a coach has 25 years in he can coach.
Faircloth had to deal with injuries, flu bug and off the field issues all year long.
“It’s been a wild year,” he said. “It was one thing after another.”
Faircloth said the Vikings will being voluntary workouts next week and after Christmas begin mandatory workouts.
Many hosts East Feliciana Friday. East Feliciana eliminated General Trass 30-12.
The only way Many and Ferriday can meet is in the Superdome on December 13.
