Vidalia High fell to Class 3A traditional power West Feliciana 12-2 Friday in St. Francisville.
The Saints are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A.
“We’re still cleaning some things up,” said Vidalia first-year head coach Nicholas Kennedy, whose team is still seeking it’s first win. “And that goes for me, as well. The guys are battling and we’ll be all right. West Feliciana has a great program and they run their program the way I want this program to be.”
Peyton Fort led Vidalia with two singles.
Brett Walsworth and Luke Williamson both singled.
Jake Spears struck out five over three innings.
West Feliciana had five hits, but took advantage of six Viking errors.
Brady Trisler drove in two runs for the Saints.
Vidalia will compete in the Family Community Christian School Tournament Thursday and Friday in Winnsboro.
