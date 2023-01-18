Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Vidalia High split a pair of games with Mangham Friday in Vidalia in non-district action.
Vidalia’s boys defeated Mangham 60-51, outscoring the Dragons 20-9 in the third quarter after trailing 17-10 in the first quarter.
“We’ve just been playing dumb basketball in the first quarter,” said Vidalia head coach Damus Smith. “It’s killing us. “We picked up the intensity in the third quarter and played really good defense.”
Vidalia boys were sitting at No. 26 in Division III non-select with a 7-9 record going into its District 2-2A opener with Ferriday Tuesday in Vidalia.
Kabari Davis led the Vikings with 25 points, while Marc Perkins added 23.
Ferriday boys defeated Vidalia 61-56 last week in Ferriday in a non-district game, jumping out to a 20-2 first quarter lead.
Ferriday boys had an open date Friday.
“That was kind of strange,” said Ferriday boys coach Shawn Davis. “I put in the LHSAA classifieds before Christmas looking for a game, but nobody bit on it. We may have needed the rest. We’ll have to wait and see how it affects us.”
The Trojans were sitting at No. 13 before Tuesday in Division IV non-select with an 11-5 record.
“We just have to take care of business,” Davis said.
The Lady Vikings fell to Mangham 53-38.
Kiara Washington led Vidalia with 16 points, while Chesney Williams added nine.
The Lady Vikings, which went winless last year, lost to Mangham 55-4 last year.
“We’re getting better,” said Lady Viking first-year head coach Flora McKnight. “Each game we are learning. We have a different mindset each time out.”
Vidalia’s girls, 6-12 on the season, are at No. 36 in Division IV non-select.
The Lady Vikings were 6-12 going into Tuesday’s game with Ferriday.
The Lady Trojans were No. 23 in Division IV non-select with an 8-9 record.
The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 12-2 lead over Vidalia, cruising to a 60-31 win on January 10.
“It was kind of awkward not playing Friday, but it was also refreshing because we have played a lot of games in a short time,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. “The girls still worked out. But we are anxious to get back on the court.”
Vidalia hosts Madison Friday, while Ferriday welcomes General Trass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.