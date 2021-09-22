Vidalia High forfeited its home football game against Jonesboro-Hodge Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test from one of its starters.
Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley said the Vikings also had to forfeit Friday’s game at LaSalle.
Both games are recorded as 2-0 losses.
Vidalia will return to action on October 1 for Homecoming against General Trass.
Viking head football coach Michael Norris was disappointed with losing the games, and the fact that one case forces two cancellations.
“I know in some places they re-test after five days, or if you have been vaccinated you don’t have to quarantine,” Norris said. “It’s a shame to have to take everything away for 38 other kids.”
Norris said having to forfeit the two games could cost Vidalia a possible home playoff game in the first round.
“I feel very confident we’ll make the playoffs,” Norris said. “But our boys are resilient. The one good thing about this is we have a couple of guys with injuries that they will be able to fully recover from by our next game.”
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said before the season that any games not played due to COVID-19 will be considered forfeitures.
This guidance mirrors protocols being used by the NFL and SEC.
The memo reads:
“In closing, this all said, the LHSAA is very confident in the capabilities of our membership, coaches, medical personnel, and their local epidemiologists after the 2019-2020 pandemic experience, to manage any COVID issues that may arise in 2021 and beyond within your athletic programs.
“But please know, unlike last year, we will not referee the alleged manipulation of COVID issue relief to facilitate avoidance of opponents for sport specific power ranking reasons.
“Now, having preventative measures that can be taken to avoid issues with the virus, any/all reasons that may occur as it relates to COVID that prevents your school(s) not to fulfill a regular and/or post season game, contest, match, or meet with result in forfeiture.”
The memo also references attendance limits for high school games due to the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Those limits will abide by any restrictions put forth by the Louisiana Department of Health’s and Gov. John Bel Edwards, according to the memo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.