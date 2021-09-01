Vidalia High and General Trass were the big winners of the 2021 Vidalia Jamboree Saturday at Dee Faircloth Vikings Stadium.
In the marquee matchup of the night, Vidalia quarterback Sema’j Hayes passed eight yards to Traveon Hill on the final play of the night as the Vikings defeated Ferriday 6-0.
In other action, General Trass defeated Block 22-0, the Panthers blanked Ferriday 10-0, and Vidalia defeated Block, 22-6.
Vidalia’s defense was impressive most of the night.
Ferriday only managed one offensive series against the Vikings, who controlled most of the contest.
Vidalia held the ball for the first five minutes of its game before a punt was corralled by Sharone Finister, who reversed field and returned the kick 30 yards to the Vidalia 40.
Vidalia stopped Ferriday on downs at its own 22.
Vidalia was its own worst enemy on most of its drives with low snaps from center.
A positive play would be followed by a negative play.
Facing third and 10 from its own 22, Hayes took a low snap and took off down the left sideline all the way to the Ferriday 48.
Vidalia head coach Michael Norris noticed his center was dragging the snap instead of lifting it. The snaps were perfect for the final four keys plays of the night.
Hayes hit Brooks with another dart to the Ferriday 22.
Hayes competed a pass to Louis Jordan to the Ferriday 8-yard line.
“That was a slant to keep the drive alive, and what was so impressive about that is he had to wait on, Louis to reach his spot,” Norris said
Following a time out, Hayes rolled to his right and drilled a pass into the end zone to Hill who made the catch as the clock hit 0:00, leading to Viking celebration.
Ferriday has been shut down twice during the summer by COVID-19 issues
“I thought we came out and competed,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “We have a lot to clean up. We had a lot of execution errors. We’re going to move some people around. Overall it wasn’t good or bad. It’s still an evaluation process for us. We’re just trying to make up for lost time.”
“We know that’s not going to be the same Ferriday team we will see in week 10,” Norris said. “But we gained a lot of confidence in the jamboree. We know we can compete with anybody on our schedule if we do the things we’ve been taught to do.”
In the first game of the night, General Trass, which advanced to the Class 2A semifinals last year, got off to a fast start against Block as Panther quarterback Wydette Wiliams passed to Jolarrion Newson for a 22-yard score. Kendrick Green ran in the conversion.
Green scored on a 5-yard run and Williams passed 25 yards to Markel Norris for the final score.
Heavy rains delayed the start of the Ferriday General Trass game for a brief time before the Panthers scored the only touchdown of the contest on their opening drive.
Williams ran 31 yards to the Ferriday 28-yard line.
Two plays later, Williams hit Newson on an 18-yard TD pass and Kendrick Green ran in the conversion with 3:05 remaining.
Ferriday was forced to punt from inside its own 20-yard line on the next possession, but a low snap led to Harry Ceasor falling on the football in his own end zone with 39 seconds to play to end the scoring.
“We’re just trying to get to where we want to be,” said General Trass head coach Toriano Wells. “I was plased with our play and with the way our offensive line stayed with their blocks. Our defense did a lot of grabbing at jerseys, and you are not going to be able to do that against Ferriday later in the year.”
In the third game of the night, Gabe Bourke of Vidalia recovered a Block fumble at the Viking 20. Two straight bull runs by Viking running back Nickaloes Banks put the Vikings on the board first. Hayes ran up the middle for the conversion.
Banks added to the Viking lead with a 25-yard run with 4:55 remaining, and Hayes again added the conversion run.
The final Viking score of the game came on a 40-yard rifle pass to Chris Brooks, who caught the rifle pass in stride.
Block avoided being shut out on the night as Damarion Carter passed eight yards to Jamari Garnett with 2:07 remaining. The conversion failed.
“I had seven kids who had never played in a varsity game,” said Block coach Benny Vault, who lost seven players to ineligibility last week. “But watching the film, the mistakes we made are correctible. We just have to get back to work and get it done.”
Block hosts Buckeye Friday in its opener.
Norris praised his team’s defense in both games.
“We’re not very big, so the key to our defense is everybody doing their job, and swarming to the football,” Norris said.
