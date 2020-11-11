Vidalia High gave first-year head coach Michael Norris his first-ever coaching win on Friday as the Vikings held off Madison 24-18 in a District 2-2A contest.
"I knew this team would get a win," said Norris, whose team is now 1-3 on the season. "I feel good for these guys. Our main mantra has been push the sled all the way to the end. I am very proud of these guys. And I am glad they got this feeling after three tough weeks. Coach (Josh) Loy and Coach (Kale) Davis had great game plans."
The Vikings jumped ahead 8-0 before Madison took a 12-8 lead.
Vidalia regained the lead and held off Madison in the final minutes.
"They had one sustained drive," Norris said. "They hit a couple of long passes, but otherwise our defense did a great job."
Offensively, Viking quarterback Sema'j Hayes and running back Nickaloes Banks totaled more than 200 yards in total offense.
Banks finished the night with 135 rushing yards.
"We controlled the ball and were able to move it up and down the field," Norris said.
Banks led the Viking defense in tackles, while Christian Davis collected three sacks and had a tackle for a loss.
"The most important thing is that our line controlled both sides of the ball," Norris said.
“We stopped them on 4th and 9 with about 3:30 left,” Norris said. “We then picked up a first down and they started calling time outs. We got another first down and ran the clock out from there.”
Vidalia visits unbeaten Mangham on Friday.
Mangham upset Ferriday 42-36 on Friday.
