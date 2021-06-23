The Vidalia Little League Coach-Pitch All-Star softball team captured the district title at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex, while Vidalia’s 9-10 finished as a runner-up to Marksville. The Vidalia 12-under team is still in action.
The Vidalia Coach-Pitch All-Stars shut out Avoyelles 13-0 to win the district tournament. Vidalia won the first game against Avoyelles 12-6.
Avoyelles won the second game 9-8, scoring the winning run in the final inning.
“I told our girls before the final game that we were not going to let anyone come into our park and embarrass us,” said Vidalia head coach Tony Godbold. “They came back and showed what they are made of.”
Mia Hutchins was 6-for-6 in the tournament and had an unassisted triple play.
Eden Godbold was also 6-for-6.
Hartleigh Cothern was 6-for-6, had an unassisted double play and also hit a home run.
Paisley Linder also had six hits in six at-bats.
Chaznee Minton added a triple.
Team captain Jules Foster made several top fielding plays at first base.
Vidalia’s 9-10 Little League All-Star team defeated Avoyelles 22-0 and 26-0, but lost to Marksville 4-1 and 6-4 to finish as runner-up in the tournament.
Vidalia’s 12-under team defeated Lafayette 19-2 Monday defeated Avoyelles Tuesday to advance to the championship game today (Wednesday).
Against Lafayette, Lainey Sharp had a grand slam. Molly Shirley, Leila Ray, Kinsley Leblanc, Kolbee Kenney, Sophia Cooper and Raleigh King each singled.
Leblanc struck out five over two innings in relief of Ray.
All three teams will compete in the state tournament in Lafayette beginning July 9. The top two teams advance to state.
