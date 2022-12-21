Vidalia girls, Sicily Island girls post wins By Joey Martin Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kaden Trahern of Vidalia takes a shot against Sicily Island. By Joey Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On a cold night, the shooting inside the Vidalia gym Monday night was just as cold, as Vidalia’s Vikings defeated Sicily Island 31-17, while the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Vikings 33-23.Vidalia led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter.Vidalia coach Damus Smith started a few junior varsity players after a few starters missed practice on Monday morning. “We had everybody show up Tuesday, so I think they got the message,” Smith said. “We had a really good practice.”A 3-pointer by Marc Perkins put Vidalia up 29-21 with 3:05 remaining in the second quarter.Chris Brooks and Kaden Trahern scored 10 points each.In the girls contest, Sicily Island outscored Vidalia 14-3 over the final 10 minutes to pull out the win.The Lady Tigers led 12-4 after the first period, but the Lady Vikings, behind Kiara Washington’s eight second quarter points, tied the game at 14-14 at halftime.Washington led Vidalia with 14 points.“We have to play with more intensity and make our free throws, said Vidalia coach Flora McKnight.Vidalia High competed in the Jena Tournament last week.Vidalia boys defeated Montgomery 58-28.Chris Brooks led the Vikings with 20 points, while Mark Perkins added 16. “We showed up for that game after the terrible game against Pitkin,” Smith said.The Vikings boys fell to Pitkin 66-29.“We looked like zombies out there,” Smith said. “We did absolutely nothing.”Brooks and Kabari Davis scored seven points each.The Lady Vikings fell to Pitkin 67-12. Washington netted seven.Vidalia girls fell to Alexandria 54-14.Vidalia High hosted Caldwell High Tuesday night.Vidalia’s scheduled game against Franklin Parish on Friday in Vidalia has been postponed because of expected freezing temperatures. Smith said that game will likely be made up at the end of the season.Vidalia High’s girls will compete in the Sicily Island Tournament beginning Tuesday.The Lady Vikings face Tensas Tuesday at 2 p.m. The Viking boys will be in the Caldwell Tournament. Vidalia plays LaSalle, Richwood and Winnfield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vidalia High Vikings Sport Basketball Chris Brooks Kiara Washington Boys Pitkin Junior Varsity Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Unique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Dec 8, 2022 Gardening can be hard work. But enthusiasts know that because of its rewarding nature, we ga… Read moreUnique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Church holding Christmas program Dec 8, 2022 Sixth Street Church of God in Christ will present their Annual Christmas Program at 6 p.m. S… Read moreChurch holding Christmas program Ribbon Cutting Dec 8, 2022 A GRAND OPENING and ribbon cutting was held last week for the relocation of Miss Lou Eye Cen… Read moreRibbon Cutting COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEast All-Stars rally to beat West in 2022 I-20 BowlRuston collects top postseason district honorsNeville nabs top District 2-4A honorsUnion sweeps District 1-3A honorsTwo suspected of buying fentanyl at Sippers BarNorris resigns at VidaliaVidalia pair lead All-Parish football squadNeville's Heard, Fobbs-White sign to play in-state on National Signing DayParent mulls legal action after photo incidentMonroe redistricting map delayed over race Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJudges threaten Police Jury over funding (2)FPPJ to hold kratom prohibition hearing (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.