Vidalia goes 1-2 at Caldwell By Joey Martin Jan 4, 2023 4 hrs ago Vidalia High's boys went 1-2 in the Caldwell Tournament last week in Columbia.Vidalia High's boys defeated LaSalle 79-43 on December 27.Michael Randall and Marc Perkins led the Vikings with 17 points each. Chris Brooks added 16 points and Kabari Davis 11.The Vikings fell to Richwood 77-34 on Thursday.Richwood is ranked No. 5 in Division III."We did not do anything," Smith said. "We couldn't shoot, block out or rebound. We should have stayed on the bus."Louis Jordan led Vidalia with seven points.Vidalia finished play in the tournament with a 72-32 loss to Winnfield.Louis Jordan and Marc Perkins led Vidalia with 12 points each."We have got to have some people step up," Smith said. Vidalia visited Caldwell Tuesday.The Vikings were scheduled to compete in the West Feliciana Tournament January 7-10.But Smith said that tournament was cancelled because he was told West Feliciana was going into a tournament with another school.Vidalia's game at Tensas Friday was also cancelled.The Vikings play at Ferriday Tuesday in a non-district game.The two will meet January 17 in Vidalia in a game that will count as district.Vidalia hosts Tensas January 11 in a make-up game.Smith is also looking to make up a game with Franklin Parish.The Vikings and Patriots were scheduled to play December 23 in Vidalia, but that was postponed.
