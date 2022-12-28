Unfathomable.
Vidalia High’s football team will be welcoming a new head football coach for the sixth time in 14 years.
I say unfathomable because I dealt with Dee Faircloth for 40 of his 44 seasons as head coach at Vidalia.
When Faircloth first resigned in 2009 for health reasons, the entire state took notice, and the resumes started flooding in to the school board office.
Faircloth returned as head coach in 2017 only to retire again following the 2018 season after a ridiculous LHSAA ruling (wish I have a nickel every time I said that) about head coaches not allowed to coach if they are a volunteer coach That was the LHSAA’s way of getting rid of Trev Faulk at Lafayette Christian. The LHSAA reversed that ruling, and I’m thinking part of that was seeing that Faircloth was forced into retirement. But Faircloth had sealed his deal and moved on.
Ironically, Faulk retired on his own earlrier this month.
The list of potential new head coaches dwindled a bit after Faircloth’s second retirement.
.And now Michael Norris has resigned as head football coach after three seasons — including an amazing job in 2020 during COVID.
Norris helped bring Vidalia back to respectability this past season.
But a yearning (and profitable) chance to move into private business at the end of this school year left the hard-working coach with an option that was no doubt difficult to choose.
Norris loves the game. Not so much directing the game.
“I love being a coach,” he told me. “Not so much being a head coach.”
That’s certainly understandable considering what he went through during the pandemic, and dealing with all “the other stuff” that goes along with being a head coach.
The coaching job at Vidalia is just now being advertised.
Still, I can guarantee you this — there’s not going to be a lot of people wanting to knock down the door to be the next head coach.
And that’s not just because of the low pay scale.
Back during the early Faircloth regime, you had five times the players standing on the sideline as you had on the football field during a game.
Vidalia High’s past success is coming back to haunt them, in my opinion.
The past few years have seen more effort by the school board to build up other schools, and let Vidalia continue on its way.
And that’s taken its toll on Vidalia, in my opinion.
One thing Vidalia has had going for it the past few years is principal Bernie Cooley, who has gone out of his way to help out Vidalia’s athletic programs, without a lot of support.
Believe me, when Cooley retires, you may have a situation where the athletic program will take a big dive if you bring in someone not vested in athletics.
Cooley, who was the head football coach at Jena during the Jena 6, has had to endure COVID, a teacher passing away at the school, a viable threat against a coach and students, and losing one of the top assistant principals in the area. But Cooley has endured through it all. And put Vidalia High first.
The past three years have seen Ferriday athletics suffer because of lack of support from the principal’s office.
Fortunately for Trojan supporters, Shannon Doughty has come in with a renewed fire for athletics at Ferriday High.
I wasn’t surprised about that after seeing how much she supported Natchez High athletics.
Doughty has ignited renewed enthusiasm in athletics and in the band.
In my opinion, she has done more for both programs in her first half-year than has been done the past three or four years.
And at Monterey, the school that continues to thrive, has had the luxury of having Eric Richard and Cary Shively as coaches and instructors for a number of years.
But as Richard told me, “We’re both getting a little long in the tooth.”
Hopefully, a couple of young people who had the privilege of playing under one or both will step up.
Those will be big shoes to fill.
The good thing is that Monterey principal Melissa Doughty is a huge supporter of all activities at the school.
Back to Vidalia High.
The hiring of a new football coach is among the most important hires Vidalia High will make in quite a while.
Norris started the momentum for the football program, and has gone out of his way to build up the program, from generating community support and assistance from local businesses, to pushing for a new football field and track.
Finding someone to continue that momentum may be difficult — if they notice the lack of support where it is needed.
I had one former coach and two coaches from other schools tell me, “Vidalia is not the dream job it used to be.”
And pointing fingers at other schools such as across the river or at Delta Charter is not doing a bit of good.
You don’t want kids going to those schools? Then do something about it.
Those schools take advantage of the support they receive, improving in the classroom and outside the classroom.
Make Vidalia High worth attending like the golden days.
I can remember the Vidalia High parking lot filled at 8:30 a.m. in the morning.
The other day I passed by wondering if it was a holiday.
There remains a lot of potential at Vidalia High.
And that includes the athletic programs.
But the students and their parents have to feel and see the support.
If Vidalia High continues being an afterthought, then that swinging door to the head coach’s office will continue revolving.
And the line will continue to dwindle.
