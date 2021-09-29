Vidalia High returns to action Friday as the Vikings host unbeaten General Trass for Homecoming.
The Vikings were forced to forfeit their last two games because of a COVID positive test by a starter.
The losses to Jonesboro-Hodge and LaSalle go down as 0-2 setbacks.
General Trass, which advanced to the Class 2A semifinals last year, has picked up where it left off with a 3-0 mark.
The Panthers are ranked No. 3 in power points in Class 2A. Vidalia is at 31. The Vikings will pick up points playing General Trass and Mangham next week.
General Trass has posted wins over Richwood, Wossman, Bastrop and Madison.
“They have a lot of weapons, but their biggest weapon is their quarterback (Wydette Williams),” said Vidalia coach Mike Norris. “They are doing some different things this year, playing more power football. Coach (Toriano) Wells has them believing in what they are doing.”
The Vikings returned to practice today (Wednesday) after being in quarantine.
“It’s just good to get back on the field,” Norris said. “Louis Jordan has had an ankle sprain, so at least he has had a chance to get healthy.”
Norris said at least the Viking players have not been involved in the Homecoming extracurricular activities because of quarantine.
“We haven’t had to worry about the distractions of Homecoming the first of the week,” Norris said. ”But hopefully the fact it’s Homecoming will give our guys extra motivation.”
General Trass head coach Toriano Wells said his coaching staff has stressed all year that this year’s team is not surprising anyone.
“We’ve told them to continue the intensity throughout the entire game,” Wells said. “Vidalia looks very good on film. They are more competitive this year. They have some good athletes and their quarterback (Sema’J Hayes) does a really nice job. We have to be focused.”
