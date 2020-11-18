Vidalia High gave Mangham a battle early before falling to the District 2-2A champions 44-14 Friday in Mangham.
The Vikings, 1-4, are ranked No. 29 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Vidalia trailed 6-0 before a Sema’j Hayes touchdown pass to Chris Brooks and a Nickaloes Banks conversion run put the Vikings up 8-6.
Mangham scored twice to go into the locker room with a 24-8 advantage.
Hayes scored in the fourth quarter and Banks ran in the conversion for Vidalia’s final points.
“It was a great effort,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. “Our kids played hard from the beginning to the end. This team has showed up to practice hard every day.I’m very proud how far this team has come. Sema’j is throwing the ball much better, Chris is electric when he gets the football and Nickaloes is a warrior. Our offensive line has pass-blocked well all year, and now they are run-blocking much better. Our defense gave up some big pass plays Friday, but otherwise they played well. I really feel we are staring to gel now.”
Mangham, 7-0, clinched the District 2-2A title with the win and kept alive its hope for the first undefeated regular season since 2014.
Mangham visits Madison Friday.
Mangham’[s Kaleb Pleasant finished 17-of-29 for 376 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for another score.
Tae Gayden had four catches for 143 yards, catching two TD passes.
Cam Wilmore had a big night on the ground, rushing 17 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
“We had a big week," said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher, whose team was coming off a huge 42-36 win over defending state champion Ferriday. "The kids received so many awards and so many pats on the back. It was Homecoming and Senior Night. So we figured we would come out flat, and we did. It took a little time but we just kept playing.”
It's something we need to learn from."
