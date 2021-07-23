The Viking Youth Football Camp will be held July 27-29 from 10 a.m. to noon at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
The camp is free for five years old through eighth grade.
The camp is being conducted by Vidalia High football coaches and players.
