Vidalia High began spring football practice Monday.
“Things went a lot smoother than I was expecting,” said Viking head coach Mike Norris.
Norris welcomed 29 players. Vidalia’s baseball team ended its season on Monday.
“We had a good number for the spring,” Norris said.
The Vikings will end spring drills on Monday, May 6 with a scrimmage against East Feliciana at 7 p.m.
Having a scrimmage gives the guys something to look forward to,” Norris said.
Jefferson County was also going to participate, but pulled out.
The scrimmage will end with a running clock over one half.
“We’re looking to fill in spots and clean some things up,” Norris said. “We have qo ninth-graders and a few may be able to help us next season. We’re teaching them how to do things the Vikings way.”
Ferriday High and Delta Charter will not hold spring football practice, opting to start a week earlier in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.