Vidalia holds off Beekman By Joey Martin Feb 1, 2023

Vidalia High's boys used two late 3-point plays to hold off Beekman Charter 61-57 Friday in Bastrop.The Vikings are 7-13, and ranked No. 35 in Division III non-select."We are hanging in there," said Vidalia boys coach Damus Smith. "We need to win more ballgames to get ourselves in a better position." Vidalia trailed Beekman 19-15 after one quarter, and 25-24 at halftime.The Vikings outscored the Tigers 22-15 in the third quarter.Vidalia led 58-57 late, when Zion Buck covered a 3-point play.Earlier, a steal led to Marc Perkins converting on a 3-point play. Perkins led Vidalia with 20 points. Elmari Lewis added 11, while Michael Randall and Kabari Davis scored 10 points each.The Lady Vikings fell to Beekman Charter 30-29.Beekman shot 33 free throws in the contest, 20 in the fourth quarter.Chesney Williams led Vidalia with nine points."I'm proud of the girls for battling, but we just have to work a little harder," said Lady Viking head coach Flora McKnight.The Lady Vikings are 7-13 and ranked No. 35 in Division III non-select.Vidalia plays at General Trass Wednesday in a make-up game from a contest postponed by bad weather, and a regular season game at Mangham Friday.
