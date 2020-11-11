Vidalia High basketball coach Damus Smith steps up from assistant head coach to head coach after the retirement of longtime Viking boys basketball coach Robert Sanders.
Vidalia did not make the playoffs for the first time in seven years last year. The Vikings finished at No. 39 with a 7-16 record.
Smith is working with a young team. He also will not have football players until at least after November 20.
Smith is being assisted by Jazerrick Banks
“Coach Banks has a lot of experience in workouts, so he has been doing a great job with the players there,” Smith said. “We’ve been able to work more on techniques.
R’kyrin McMillan is the lone senior.
Trevon Hill and Jalen Moody are juniors.
Sophomore Sema’j Hayes will transition from being Vidalia quarterback to the basketball team.
“I’m just hoping we get some games in,” Smith said. “This is the first year we will not have any tournaments.”
Tema Larry returns for his second season as Lady Viking head coach.
The Lady Vikings finished 11-13 last year, falling to No. 2 Red River in the first round of the playoffs last year.
Larry has been hampered by Covid-19 restrictions and the later football season.
“Sometimes I’ll only have two for practice because some of them are cheerleaders or on the dance team,” Larry said. “I have not been able to give what I need, which is really frustrating. It’s an awkward situation, but I’m going to stay positive.”
Larry said she has only eight out right now, led by senior Kaniya Lutcher and junior Jakayla Green.
Sophomore Nyla Poole was a captain as a freshman last year.
“We’re just preparing for whatever happens,” Larry said.
