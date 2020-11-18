Vidalia High may get that fourth home game after all.
The Vikings’ contest at Delhi Charter on November 20 was cancelled because Delhi Charter has only 13 players because of COVID-19.
Bossier had its final game cancelled after Beekman Charter was unable to play Bossier on November 20.
Bossier coach Michael Concilio asked Beekman Charter coach Joey Lee if he knew of anyone looking for a game.
Lee told Concilio about Vidalia.
Concilio called Vidalia High football coach Michael Norris and asked about playing a game because he has several seniors and wanted them to be able to play one final game.
After conferring with Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley, Norris told Concilio that he will play only if they come to Vidalia.
Concilio received permission from his principal and agreed to bring his team to Vidalia for a final game.
Bossier is 1-3 and is ranked No. 41 in Class 3A. The top 32 teams make the playoffs.
The Bearkats defeated Loyola 26-23. Bossier lost to Logansport 85-0, fell to North Webster 38-20 and lost to Mansfield 52-22.
“They remind me a lot of us except for the fact they have 13 seniors,” Norris said. “They are coached well. They run an option with two split receivers out of multiple formations. They are basic on defense, but their kids know what they are doing and are in the right place. We’re just excited to play another game.”
The contest is going to be the Salute to Service game. AirMed will fly in the game ball.
