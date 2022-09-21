Vidalia head coach Michael Norris said it’s not a typical Buckeye football team coming into Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium Thursday night.
“They are playing with a lot more energy,” Norris said. “They are really buying into what their new coach is doing there.”
The game, which is Military Appreciation, Law Enforcement and First Responder Appreciation, is being played Thursday because of a shortage of officials.
Fans are asked to wear red, white and blue.
Ben McLaughlin has the Panthers at 2-1 in his first season at Buckeye.
Buckeye has wins over Block and Pine Prairie, while falling to St. Mary’s.
McLaughlin served as Alexandria Senior High’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He helped lead the Trojans to the Class 5A state title in 2020.
Before he got to Alexandria, McLaughlin was coaching at his alma mater, Louisiana Christian University, where he served as the quarterbacks’ coach and offensive coordinator from 2016-2019.
In his senior year at quarterback. McLaughlin led the Wildcats to a 7-3 record while throwing for 3,770 yards and 42 touchdowns. In his first year of eligibility, McLaughlin was selected unanimously to be inducted into the Louisiana College Sports Hall of Fame.
Buckeye had 393 total yards against Pine Prairie, rushing for 332.
“They are very physical with a couple of big linemen, and their quarterback does a good job for them,” Norris said.
The contest is the second straight Thursday night game for Vidalia, after defeating Block in Jonesville last Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.