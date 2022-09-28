Vidalia High will be looking to go 5-0 for the first time since 2003 as the Vikings host arch-rival Ferriday Friday at 7 p.m. at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
The Vikings won their first four games in 2017 before falling to Rayville..
In 2002 and 2003, Vidalia went 10-0 in the regular season, falling to West St. John in the Class 2A semifinals in 2003.
The Trojans started out 0-6 last year, including having to forfeit its opener to Alexandria Senior High, before defeating Madison 34-12 Friday.
“They won Homecoming, got their first win and won a district game, so it was a good night for them,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris.
Ferriday defeated Vidalia 38-24 last year in Ferriday to end the Vikings’ playoff hopes.
“It’s Ferriday week,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. “If that’s not enough to get your juices flowing, you are in the wrong place. Ferriday has a lot of speed. Their backs do a great job.”
The Trojans have won 12 of the last 13 meetings between the two schools and lead the series 33-16-1.
The last time the two teams met in Vidalia, the Trojans posted a 70-0 win over Vidalia.
Vidalia’s longest win streak against Ferriday is three games -- from 1977-79 and from 2002-2004.
Vidalia brings 4-0 record into the contest, while Ferriday is 1-3.
“I think this is the biggest rivalry in the state,” said Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings. “But we have to approach this game as wanting to get better instead of focusing on the magnitude of the rivalry.”
Cummings knows Vidalia quarterback Sema’J Hayes is a big part of the Viking offense.
“That kid is pretty awesome,” Cummings said. “We have to get after him.”
The Town of Vidalia will host the Concordia Classic Parade this year.
The parade, which was held for the first time in Ferriday last year, will be Friday at 4 p.m. Line up will be at 3 p.m at Vidalia Upper Elementary.
The route will be along Concordia Avenue to Vidalia High School.
Entry forms are available at Vidalia Town Hall. There is no entry fee and participants can be from Vidalia and Ferriday.
For more parade information contact Piara Wilson at 318-336-5206, ext 2020.
