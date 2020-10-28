Vidalia and Ferriday renew their rivalry Friday, but don’t count fans lining the sidelines because of Covid-19.
Tickets went on sale this week and are expected to be sold by today (Wednesday).
Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley said 550 fans will be allowed into Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium Friday night, not counting the bands. aCooley was working on finding separate seating for the Vidalia band to free up more seats.
Ferriday defeated Vidalia 50-6 last year in Ferriday on its way to the Class 2A state championship.
Ferriday is 4-0 on the season, while the Vikings are seeking their first win.
“You can throw the records out,” said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith. “This is a big rivalry. These kids all know each other. Both teams will have that extra ‘umph.’ We have to execute better and we’re still making too many mistakes.”
Ferriday has outscored Vidalia 261-41 the last seven years.
“We called the Packers and Patriots, but they already had someone scheduled,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “We know who they are and we know who we are. I’m looking for our kids to go out and compete.”
The Trojans have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two schools and lead the series 33-16-1.
Vidalia’s longest win streak against Ferriday is three games — from 1977-79 and from 2002-2004.
Ferriday and Vidalia first met in 1960. Vidalia started its football program in 1952, but Vidalia only played Ferriday’s junior varsity team during the 1950s when Ferriday’s high school team won four state champions and went 54 straight games without a loss which is still a state record.
Ferriday won the first meeting in 1960 by a 30-7 score
Vidalia won its first game over Ferriday in 1961 in a 13-7 nail-biter, and then shut out the Trojans 13-0 in 1962 and 26-6 in 1963. In 1964, Vidalia shut out Ferriday 20-0.
Ferriday broke the streak in 1965 with a 7-0 win.
Ferriday’s longest streak against Vidalia prior to the current streak was six games.
