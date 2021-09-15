Vidalia High hosts Jonesboro-Hodge Friday looking to rebound from a loss at Jena High last week..
Jonesboro-Hodge upset West Ouachita Friday, 41-20.
Jonesboro-Hodge defensive back Devontae Mozee recorded two pick sixes for the Tigers in the win.
“This is a good challenge for us,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “They are tall and athletic. They are big up front. They remind me a lot of us. They look to throw it first. They have a good quarterback who likes to roll out of the pocket and set up to throw it 50 yards down the field. They have four receivers who go after the football. We have to defend them well.We have to make them run the ball.”
Jonesboro-Hodge has dedicated its season to two football players who died in an auto accident on July 26.
The community of Jonesboro is mourning the loss of 19-year-old Lajermanique Nichols, her brother, 17-year-old LaJavion Nichols, and 17-year-old Javious Holden.
Lajavion Nichols and Holden played football for Jonesboro-Hodge High School. Friends and family say they will be forever missed.
J-H head coach Terrance Blakenship told KMLB’s “The Locker Room” Saturday morning the seniors presented the parents of the fallen players gifts 10 minutes before the game. And once the game got started, he could feel their presence.
Kickoff at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium is 7 p.m.
Admission to the game is $8.
