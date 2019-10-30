Vidalia High continues its fight to make the playoffs as the Vikings host Mangham Friday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
The Vikings defeated Madison 36-0 Friday for Homecoming and are ranked No. 36 in the Class 2A power rankings.
Mangham, 6-2, lost its Homecoming to Ferriday 56-8 Friday. The Dragons are ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.
"They are a very good football team," said Vidalia coach Rob Faircloth. "Their loss to Ferriday is very deceiving. Their quarterback (Kaleb Pleasant) does a good job of running their offense. Number 5 (Joe Williams) is a big running back who gave us fits last year. And their line looks really good. We have to have an error-free game and we have to be able to run the football."
Faircloth said the win over Madison Friday was big for Viking players after five straight losses.
"We needed something good to happen going into this game," he said. "We need to execute and stay focused."
