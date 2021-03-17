First-year Vidalia High baseball coach Nicholas Kennedy hopes to make Vidalia’s baseball tournament as big as it’s been in the past when Johnny Lee Hoffpauir brought in team from all over.
Kennedy is taking a step in the right direction, bringing in Jarrett Hoffpauir’s Presbyterian Christian team from Hattiesburg for the tournament this year.
“I hope to make it even bigger next year,” Kennedy said.
The 2021 Vidalia Viking Invitational will be held this weekend at Recreation District No. 2 Complex.
The tournament begins Thursday at 5 p.m. as Cathedral takes on Brookhaven.
The Panthers are coached by former Cathedral Green Wave football and baseball standout Caleb Upton.
On Friday, Brookhaven faces Presbyterian Christian at 4 p.m.
Enterprise-Lincoln takes on Family Community Christian School at 6 p.m.=
On Saturday, Vidalia meets Monterey at 11 a.m.
Monterey takes on FCCS at 1 p.m.
Cathedral and Presbyterian Christian meet at 3 p.m.
Vidalia faces Block at 5 p.m. in the final game of the tournament.
Kennedy picked up his first win as Viking head coach Thursday as Vidalia defeated LaSalle 11-8 in the Delta Charter-FCCS Tournament at Delta Charter.
The Vikings dropped their first six games.
“That was a big sigh of relief for me and the players,” Kennedy said. “We’ve been putting the bat on the ball and haven’t had a lot of strikeouts. Our pitching is finally coming around. We’ve had to deal with some sore arms. We have to clean some stuff up fielding-wise. It’s a lot of small things that we can correct.”
Brett Walsworth delivered a 3-run home run to right center field in the first inning to get things started for the Vikings against LaSalle.
Walsworth and Peyton Fort had three hits each for the Vikings.
On Thursday, the Patriots cruised past Vidalia 18-0 as Garrett Hunt held the Vikings to two hits.
“Garrett did a good job finding the strike zone,” Kidd said.
Franklin Parish scored eight runs in the second and fourth innings.
The Patriots collected 11 hits.
Cobb, Eli Foster and Tucker Chapman had two hits each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.