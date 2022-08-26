Vidalia Jamboree cancelled By Joey Martin Aug 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Vidalia Jamboree scheduled for Saturday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium has been cancelled because of continued rains during the week that have saturated the playing field.Vidalia will open its 2022 season at Sicily Island on September 2.The Vikings host Cedar Creek on September 9.Delta Charter was scheduled to play at Delhi Charter in a jamboree Saturday. That jamboree has been moved to Richwood High in Monroe.The Storm will face Ringgold at 3:30 p.m. at Richwood.Ferriday High is still scheduled to play in the Cenla Jamboree at Menard in Alexandria today.The Trojans will play Glenbrook Academy and Rosepine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vidalia Jamboree Sport Ethnology Storm Viking Trojan Cedar Creek Playing Field Jamboree Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY FCG Aug 11, 2022 The Doty Road Church at 1604 Third St. was recognized by the Ferriday Garden Club as the Gol… Read more Tilt - Thompson exchange vows Aug 3, 2022 Bessie Colette Thompson and Campbell Macdonald Tilt exchanged vows at five o'clock in the ev… Read more VGC yard of the month Aug 3, 2022 THE INVITING front lawn of Ben and Dana Wyles’ Laurel Street home has earned the Vidalia Gar… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: Don't take Neville vs. Sterlington for granted2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Sterlington looks to defend 3A crownLocal coaches hype up Bayou Jamb 2022Late heroics lend Sterlington jamboree win over NevilleLaw clerk, two judges to stand trial2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Wossman begins new era under Cahee2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Neville reloads for upcoming season2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Youth and talent flood field for St. Frederick2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Carroll to feature veteran impact playersVikings setting own destiny Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA local take: Jack booted siege (1)Jim Brown: Overreach by FBI (1)Monroe man arrested for carrying gun at Pecanland Mall (1)
