For the first time since 2016 Ferriday High’s football team will be competing in the Vidalia Jamboree.
Can I get an alleluia?
Ferriday in Vidalia’s jamboree always added more excitement to the event.
The energy in the stands could have lit up the Vidalia Christmas tree on its own.
“It’s always good to have Ferriday involved in what we do,” said Vidalia head football coach Michael Norris. “They are our traditional rival, and it makes so much sense geographically. They will bring a great crowd. It will be nice to see the stadium filled up with people once again.”
“We’re excited about going to play in the Vidalia Jamboree,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “Hopefully things will be back to normal. It will allow more of our fans to go cheer on our kids.”
When Ferriday last played in the Vidalia Jamboree, Ronald Williams, who is now at Michigan State, was the quarterback.
In 2017 in Stanley Smith’s first year, Ferriday was invited to the Eddie Robinson Memorial Jamboree in Grambling.
The Trojans played in that jamboree in 2017 and 2018.
In 2019, Ferriday was not invited back and it was too late for Smith to get his team into a jamboree.
While it may have affected things in the Trojans 35-22 loss to Alexandria High in the season-opener. The Trojans got on track quickly after that, running the table on its way to a state championship win over Many.
Not only did Norris miss out on what would have been his first jamobree last year, but Vidalia’s first game was actually at West Ouachita in October instead of starting off against Sicily Island and Block.
The exact schedule for the jamboree on August 28 at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium still has to be finalized.
Ferriday, Block and Sicily Island are down for the event.
Norris is still trying to get Tensas and Madison Parish.
Landry Carter resigned as Madison Parish head football coach last month.
Milton Green is the new Madison coach.
The Vikings open 2021 on September 3 at home against Sicily Island before traveling to Jena.
Vidalia High hosted its first jamboree in 1972 with Sicily Island facing Newellton and Vidalia taking on Block.
The Vidalia Jamboree was once one of the biggest in north Louisiana. That was when Faircloth had Ferriday, Sicily Island, Cathedral, Block, Jena, LaSalle, Newellton and other teams involved.
The Block-Cathedral matchup came close to matching Vidalia-Ferriday for intensity. Those two teams had an immediate hate for each other.
Even Hurricane Andrew could not deter the jamboree,
In 1992, Hurricane Andrew soaked Vidalia’s field, forcing former Viking coach Dee Faircloth to move the jamboree back a day.
That allowed other schools’ fans who normally would be attending their own game to attend the jamboree.
A standing room only crowd that night convinced Faircloth to keep it on Saturday.
But Cathedral had to pull out when their football season was moved up a week.
But for now I’m happy we’re back to the golden days of the jamboree.
Never mind COVID-19, we will be more worried about swatting insects away.
And I never thought I would be happy to see that day.
