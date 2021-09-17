Vidalia High had to forfeit its home football game against Jonesboro-Hodge tonight because of a positive COVID-19 test from one of its starters.
Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley said the Vikings have to forfeit tonight’s game with Jonesboro’Hodge and the September 24 game at LaSalle.
The Vikings will draw losses for each contest.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said before the season that any games not played due to COVID-19 will be considered forfeitures.
This guidance mirrors protocols being used by the NFL and SEC.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
The memo reads:
"In closing, this all said, the LHSAA is very confident in the capabilities of our membership, coaches, medical personnel, and their local epidemiologists after the 2019-2020 pandemic experience, to manage any COVID issues that may arise in 2021 and beyond within your athletic programs.
"But please know, unlike last year, we will not referee the alleged manipulation of COVID issue relief to facilitate avoidance of opponents for sport specific power ranking reasons.
"Now, having preventative measures that can be taken to avoid issues with the virus, any/all reasons that may occur as it relates to COVID that prevents your school(s) not to fulfill a regular and/or post season game, contest, match, or meet with result in forfeiture."
The memo also references attendance limits for high school games due to the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Those limits will abide by any restrictions put forth by the Louisiana Department of Health's and Gov. John Bel Edwards, according to the memo.
