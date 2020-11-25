The Vidalia Junior High Gym will now be known as the Charles C. Johnson Vidalia Junior High Memorial Gymnasium following a dedication ceremony Monday at the school.
Johnson, who died April 5, 2020 at the age of 79, served as boys basketball and football coach, as well as s Louisiana History and Physical Education teacher at Vidalia Junior High for 30 years before spending two years as assistant principal at Vidalia High.
Former Vidalia Junior High head football coach Tommy Lanius coached with Johnson for close to 20 years.
"Charles was a heckuva coach, a really good man and a great friend," Lanius said. "The kids respected him so much. Whatever it took to help them, he did it. I cherish my memories of being with him. We had some great times together."
Concordia Parish School Superintendent and former Vidalia Junior High principal Whest Shirley was a student under Johnson in the early 1970s at Vidalia Junior High.
"We all looked up to Coach Johnson," Shirley said. "He was fair and considerate. He was very much admired and respected."
Johnson was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Round Lake, MS, the son of Curtis and Addie Jordan Johnson.
Johnson retired from Concordia Parish and Adams County School Systems, a Deacon, Minister of Assembly and Senior Bible study teacher at Living Word Worship Center of Natchez and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Johnson was a big supporter of his wife, Lillian, with the Vidalia High girls basketball team.
Lillian Johnson took over the girls basketball program at Vidalia High in 1976, taking the Lady Vikings to the Sweet 16 Tournament in Lake Charles in 1986.
Johnson, who coached basketball and track at Concord High for two years., became head coach at Vidalia in 1970 following integration, taking over for Linda Letterman.
The girls program was dropped for six years before Johnson started it back up in 1976, spending the next 24 years as Lady Viking coach.
Johnson compiled a 315-183 record before retiring in 2001.
