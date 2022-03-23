Valiant Effort

Vidalia catcher Kirsten Grove camps under a pop foul Monday against LaSalle.

 By Joey Martin

The Vidalia Lady Viking Classic will be held Friday and Saturday at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.

Twelve teams are competing in the tournament, which will be played on three fields.

On Friday, on Field B, Mangham takes on Harrisonburg at 4 p.m.

Monterey takes on Block at 6 p.m.

On Field C, Delhi Charter faces Monterey at 4 p.m.

LaSalle and Franklin Parish meet at 6 p.m., followed by Vidalia and South Terrebonne at 8 p.m.

On Field D, Jewel Sumner battles LaSalle at 4 p.m. Jewel Sumner takes on Mangham at 6 p.m.

On Saturday on Field B, South Terrebonne faces Delhi Charter at 9:15 a.m.

Delta Charter battles Jewel Sumner at 11:45 a.m.

Delhi Charter and Harrisonburg meet at 2:15 p.m.

On Field C, Delta Charter takes on LaSalle at 9:15 a.m.

Harrisonburg and Block face off at 11:45 a.m.

Franklin Parish battles Jewel Sumner at 2:15 p.m.

On Field D, Vidalia takes on Franklin Parish at 11:45 a.m.

Block and South Terrebonne meet at 2:15 p.m.

The Lady Vikings battled Class A power LaSalle for five inning Monday at Vidalia before the Lady Tigers scored nine run in the top of the sixth for an 11-1 win.

Vidalia used two double plays to keep the Mangham offense in check through four innings

A grounder to Abby Fielder was fielded in the third and thrown to at first base, who threw to at this base to their baseman who tagged the Mangham runner

In the fourth inning, Abby Fielder snagged a hard line drive and doubled the runner up at first base.

Catcher Kirsten Grove also made a nice diving catch of a pop-up in the third inning.

Vidalia scored its only run in the first inning as Madelyn Fielder singled, Allie LeBlanc singled and Abby Fielder laid down a sacrifice bunt.

Madelyn Fielder finished with two of Vidalia’s three hits.

“The girls have been working hard,” said first-year Lady Viking coach Taylor Rodgers. “We just have to make the routine plays.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.