Six Vidalia Little League softball teams will be competing for state titles this weekend in Broussard.
The Vidalia Senior League All-Stars will face the winner of Lake Charles and Lafayette Saturday at 8 a.m.
If Vidalia wins its first two games, it will be playing for a state title.
The Vidalia Junior League All-Stars face Southeast Shreveport American Friday at 6 p.m.
The winner faces Southeast Shreveport National Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Vidalia Little League All-Stars face Bossier Saturday at 2 p.m.
The winner faces the winner of the Jackson Parish-Avoyelles game Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Vidalia 9-10 All-Stars take on Sterlington Friday at 6 p.m.
The winner faces Lake Charles Saturday at 8 a.m.
The Vidalia Coach-Pitch All-Stars take on Lake Charles Friday at 8 p.m.
The winner faces Southeast Shreveport Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Vidalia T-Ball All-Stars face Southeast Shreveport Saturday at 8 a.m.
The winner faces Moss Bluff Saturday at 4 p.m.
The winners of each division advance to the Southwestern Region in Waco, Texas.
