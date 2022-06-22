The Vidalia Little League 9-10-year old all-stars and Coach-Pitch All-Stars both captured district championships this past weekend in Broussard.

In 9-10 all-star play, Vidalia blanked Lafayette 15-0 in its first game, shut out Avoyelles 2-0 in the second game, and won the championship with a 6-2 win over Avoyelles.

Lily McDonald gave up two hits over the three games, throwing two no-hitters.

McDonald, Ava Taylor, Makalyn Smith and Eden Sharp each homered against Lafayette, while Sophie Hedrick tripled.

In the 2-0 win over Avoyelles, Kinsley Anderson tripled and stole home twice for Vidalia’s two runs.

In the championship game, Smith delivered her second home run.

McDonald also homered.

Ainslea Clark tripled.

Smith caught a line drive and doubled up a runner at first to end the game.

The Vidalia 9-10 All-Stars will compete in the Louisiana Little League Girls State Tournament beginning July 9 with an 8 a.m. game in Broussard.

The Vidalia coach-pitch all-stars defeated Avoyelles All-Stars 22-9 in their first game before advancing to the finals with a 15-5 win over Lafayette.

Lafayette defeated Avoyelles to reach the finals where they would have to beat Vidalia twice.

Vidalia won the first title game 17-7 to clinch the district.

In Vidalia’s win over Avoyelles, Bryleigh Buckles homered and had three singles.

Addison Woodruff and Ada Taylor collected two doubles and a single.

Victoria King, Avery Woodruff and Eliza Thompson were 3-for-3.

Pryia Brown doubled and singled.

Lucy Clayton, Olivia Smith and Chaznee Minton had two hits each.

Addison Thomas and Baya Bequette doubled.

In the first win over Lafayette, Buckles (3-for-3), Brown, Addison Woodruff, Thomas, Clayton, Ada Taylor and Olivia Smith all head multiple hits.

In the championship game, Woodruff went 4-for-4 with a home run, Smith tripled and Buckles doubled.

Collecting multiple hits were Buckles, Chaznee Minton, Bequette, Thomas and Taylor.

The Vidalia 11-12 team went 1-2 in Marksville in their district tournament.

The coach-pitch all-stars will compete in the Little League Girls State Tournament beginning July 8 in Broussard.

Vidalia, one of six teams in the tournament, received a first-round bye and will play its first game on July 9 at 8 a.m.

The Vidalia 16-under All-Star team is co-hosting the regional tournament with Pineville being in Alexandria. beginning July 22.

   

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.