Vidalia Little League teams win district By Joey Martin Jun 22, 2022 The Vidalia Little League 9-10-year old all-stars and Coach-Pitch All-Stars both captured district championships this past weekend in Broussard.In 9-10 all-star play, Vidalia blanked Lafayette 15-0 in its first game, shut out Avoyelles 2-0 in the second game, and won the championship with a 6-2 win over Avoyelles.Lily McDonald gave up two hits over the three games, throwing two no-hitters. McDonald, Ava Taylor, Makalyn Smith and Eden Sharp each homered against Lafayette, while Sophie Hedrick tripled.In the 2-0 win over Avoyelles, Kinsley Anderson tripled and stole home twice for Vidalia’s two runs.In the championship game, Smith delivered her second home run.McDonald also homered.Ainslea Clark tripled.Smith caught a line drive and doubled up a runner at first to end the game.The Vidalia 9-10 All-Stars will compete in the Louisiana Little League Girls State Tournament beginning July 9 with an 8 a.m. game in Broussard.The Vidalia coach-pitch all-stars defeated Avoyelles All-Stars 22-9 in their first game before advancing to the finals with a 15-5 win over Lafayette.Lafayette defeated Avoyelles to reach the finals where they would have to beat Vidalia twice.Vidalia won the first title game 17-7 to clinch the district.In Vidalia’s win over Avoyelles, Bryleigh Buckles homered and had three singles. Addison Woodruff and Ada Taylor collected two doubles and a single.Victoria King, Avery Woodruff and Eliza Thompson were 3-for-3.Pryia Brown doubled and singled.Lucy Clayton, Olivia Smith and Chaznee Minton had two hits each.Addison Thomas and Baya Bequette doubled.In the first win over Lafayette, Buckles (3-for-3), Brown, Addison Woodruff, Thomas, Clayton, Ada Taylor and Olivia Smith all head multiple hits.In the championship game, Woodruff went 4-for-4 with a home run, Smith tripled and Buckles doubled.Collecting multiple hits were Buckles, Chaznee Minton, Bequette, Thomas and Taylor.The Vidalia 11-12 team went 1-2 in Marksville in their district tournament.The coach-pitch all-stars will compete in the Little League Girls State Tournament beginning July 8 in Broussard.Vidalia, one of six teams in the tournament, received a first-round bye and will play its first game on July 9 at 8 a.m.The Vidalia 16-under All-Star team is co-hosting the regional tournament with Pineville being in Alexandria. beginning July 22. 